Alicublog: Right-wingers are trying to cancel military speech and a Navy reading list.

Infidel753: Good words made better.

The Incidental Economist: Better unemployment insurance reduces food insecurity.

The Mahablog: Whatever the question, the Republicans' answer is always “cut taxes.” Even when the question is how their states should spend federal COVID aid.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"Moon landing was real. Evolution exists. Tax cuts lose revenue. The research has shown this a thousand times. Enough already.” (Obama economic advisor Austan Goolsbee, June 26, 2012)

