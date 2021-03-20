Politics
Mike's Blog Round Up

By Jon Perr
Slacktivist: What Mrs. Washington said to her “Boys of Summer” mattered a great deal then—and still does.

Block Club Chicago: Chicago cuts off Loretto Hospital from further vaccine supplies after it provided shots to ineligible workers at Trump Tower, former judges and 200 members of the CEO’s suburban church.

SCOTUSblog: In Cedar Point Nursery v. Hassid, the Roberts Court could deal a crippling blow to unions trying to organize agricultural workers in California.

XPostFactoid: After a year of pandemic and its economic fallout, a sample of 19 states showed the number of American covered by Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion grew by 30 percent.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:
"[Obamacare is] arrogant in its dumping of 15 million low-income Americans into a medical ghetto called Medicaid that none of us, or any of our families, would ever want to be a part of for our health care.” (Senator Lamar Alexander, (R-TN), November 21, 2009)

Guest blogging Mike's Blog Round Up this week is Jon Perr from Perrspectives. Send your tips, recommendations, comments and angst to mbru AT crooksandliars DOT com.

