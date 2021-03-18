Informed Comment: An Arkansas school district is putting its savings from solar power into bonuses and better pay for teachers.

Blue Delaware: The Delaware legislature is finally terminating statutory language still on the books from when abortion was illegal.

Angry Bear: In the long term we are all dead. But before that happens, millions of Americans will not have recovered from the last economic downturn.

ACA Signups: If the viral claim among right-wingers that the American Rescue Plan “spends $40k per person for less than 6 months of health insurance” sounds like bullsh*t, that’s because it is.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"That's factually just not true, and you know it's not true.” (President Barack Obama, January 29, 2010)

