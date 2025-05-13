Club For Growth Ad Pushing Fetterman To Support Trump Tax Cuts

Oh, look at that. The Club for Growth is trying to get Sen. John Fetterman to support President Donald Trump’s tax cut plan with a new ad wooing him as his relationship with his own party has become increasingly strained. Via the Philadelphia Inquirer:

In the spot called “Stand out,” running on cable and digital platforms, Club for Growth praises Fetterman and then urges Pennsylvanians to ask him to back the GOP-supported Trump tax cuts. “He’s standing up for every working family in Pennsylvania,” the ad says, cutting to a quote of Fetterman saying he is a “senator for everyone.” “And everyone in Pennsylvania will benefit if Fetterman helps extend and expand Trump’s tax cuts,” the ad says. “Tell him keep fighting for Pennsylvania, extend and expand Trump’s tax cuts.”

I think they mean "everyone in Pennsylvania who's in the top 1%," like megadonor Jeff Yass, but why quibble over minor details?

Fetterman is under scrutiny after former staffers raised concerns about ongoing mental health challenges following a 2022 stroke and 2023 treatment for depression. Former staffers have also questioned whether Fetterman is fully doing the job of a U.S. senator.

Now, I would love to see Fetterman turn this around and get his life back on track. But so far, he's insisting he's fine and refusing to take advice from the people closest to him -- including his wife. So it seems unlikely at this time.

But I'd hate to see this turn into a Joe Lieberman reboot, either. I don't know if the Democratic leadership has gotten involved, but maybe they should.