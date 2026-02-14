Of Course Mike Lindell Is Grifting Off His Own Campaign

According to campaign finance reports, Mike Lindell had raised just over $350,000 for his gubernatorial campaign. He also reported spending 272,000 dollars from his campaign. Two-thirds of the campaign's expenditures, $168,000, went to buying up to 30,000 copies of his autobiography.

Lindell said that he is handing out the books instead of the usual campaign literature, “Everyone’s just giving out a little flyer. Well, here’s my autobiography." I'm sure that people appreciate getting handed this self-published, autographed tome about Lindell's drug and gambling addictions and having to carry it around until they can find a garbage can.

But here's the fun part. Lindell's company, MyPillow, holds the rights to the books, and Lindell is, of course, the majority stockholder of the company. This means he is essentially laundering his campaign money through his company into his own pocket.

Apparently, this grifting is all legal as long as he reports it on his campaign finance reports.

On a brighter side, a recent poll shows that in a hypothetical match-up against Democrat Amy Klobuchar, Klobuchar would win 53% to 31%. The same poll shows that Klobuchar leads Lindell by 40 points with independent voters.