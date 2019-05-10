My Pillow Lays Off Another 150 After Championing Trump's Tax Cuts

"Launching a new venture". I don't suppose a business downturn had anything to do with CEO Lindell's unabashed idolization of all things Trump, saying that 'Trump was chosen from God', that ‘Everybody Loves Our President; Some Just Don't Know it Yet’, his support for white supremacist Laura Ingraham, financing the worst sort of anti-abortion crusade films, and getting downgraded by the Better Business Bureau to an "F" for unscrupulous business practices.

Source: Fox 9

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - MyPillow is laying off about 150 workers at its Shakopee factories as the company's CEO plans a new business venture, according to a statement from MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Lindell says the layout of the Shakopee facilities will be changing as he prepares to launch MyStore.com, which will be an "online store for entrepreneurs and inventors to sell their products."

The fulfillment and shipping of MyStore products will take place at the Shakopee site.

Lindell says the impacted employees have been informed of other job opportunities outside of MyPillow.