Canadian Brewery Offering Presidential Pack: 1461 Cans Of Beer

Fittingly, the giant case of beer is already sold out as Canadians gear up for Trump's second term.

As it says on the crate, "Congratulations. You are now one thousand four hundred and sixty-one beers closer to 2029. We can't predict how the next four years will go, but considering how 2025 has started, we have a feeling this many beers will come in handy. Cheers."

Retails for $3,490.00 Canadian ($2477.00 American)

Source: CNN

New York CNN — Canada’s neighbors to the south are levying tariffs, threatening annexation and igniting plenty of other chaos. So Canada’s oldest brewery figures that for its people to survive the next four years, they just might require a daily beer. Moosehead Breweries, founded in 1867, released on Friday a giant crate of 1,461 cans of lager — which, assuming about one beer a day, is “just enough to get through the full presidential term” of US President Donald Trump. “If the start of 2025 has taught us anything, it’s that it will take determination to weather four years of political uncertainty—and what better way to make it through each day than with a truly Canadian beer,” Karen Grigg, director of marketing for the New Brunswick-based Moosehead, said in a press release.