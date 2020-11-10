Politics
Canadian Man Goes Viral Telling Trump Supporters To 'Stay The F**k Away From Canada'

A Canadian man blasted President Donald Trump’s supporters who have threatened to move to his country after a stinging defeat by President-elect Joe Biden.
In a TikTok video, the man pointed out that a number of conservative U.S. citizens have vowed to move to Canada because they are disgusted by Trump’s apparent loss in the 2020 election.

“I’ve seen more than a few posts by people who are not happy about the results of the election and want to move to Canada,” the man explained. “Trump supporters moving to Canada, no! Get that out of your head. We don’t want you here. We don’t want your COVID here. We don’t want your ideals here. We don’t want anyone like that here.”

“We’re practically socialists up here!” he exclaimed. “We have socialized medicine. Weed is legal everywhere. You can get an abortion for free anywhere. And we all wear masks! Like, we take this pandemic seriously.”

“So stay the fuck away from Canada,” the man concluded.

