Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"Against stupidity the very gods themselves contend in vain." -- Friedrich Schiller
On this day in 1993, the citizens of Dubois, Pennsylvania were treated to an exclusive theatrical premiere event of Groundhog Day. Written (in part) and directed by Harold Ramis, the Fantasy/Comedy starred Billy Murray, Andie MacDowell, and Chris Elliott.

driftglass: But Don't Call Them Stupid: A David Brooks Adventure.

Bleeding Heartland: Deleted word speaks volumes in Iowa's proposed science education standards.

Boing Boing: Trump's new email system blasts 13,000 workers with vulgar message: "Tired of working for a complete c*nt?"

Attention dinosaur nerds! New Fossil Find Rewrites History of Dinosaur Evolution!

