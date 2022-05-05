Canadian Right-Wing Melt Down: Trudeau Allegedly Says F Word

O Canada, our home and native land

True wingnut patriot love, in all thy son's command

With F-bombs in Parliament, we see thee rise

The only reason this is newsworthy enough for C&L is that our readers will be glad to know Canada has their own "Marjorie Taylor Greene problem," and her name is Kerry-Lynne Finlay.

The video below is from CPAC-TV, The Canadian Public Affairs Channel, similar to our C-SPAN and no connection to the US right wing CPAC. Start at the 53:31 mark.

Apparently, there were Canadian military planes engaged in training exercises at the same time that the Freedom Convoy was creating havoc for Canadian import exports. This has led to a feeding frenzy on the Canadian right which smells an "omg Trudeau using the military to SPY on freedom-loving truckers" scandal to pump. It's just the kind of conspiracy theory conservatives love, regardless of nationality.

Trudeau at one point allegedly breathed the f-bomb from his seat. And afterwards invoked his prime minister father from the 1970's in front of reporters:

Canadian Twitter was quick to point out that Conservatives are total hypocrites.

Let's be clear: pic.twitter.com/VMtiwlbpU8 — The Circumlocutory Apparition of Vex Murphy (@VexMurphy) May 5, 2022

Conservatives: Trudeau used an F-bomb!

Also Conservatives: pic.twitter.com/9j2jUMY30p — ABeducator (@ABeducator) May 5, 2022

To #CPC : You're in love with the sight of your base posting F-Trudeau on shirts, trucks and Social media. You have ZERO moral authority on language others use. You must think Hypocrisy is a winning jackass. You never stop riding it. https://t.co/ZNTILPTKoH — Charles Adler (@charlesadler) May 5, 2022

Nice to know we're not the only country in the world with hypocritical right wing conspiracy theory nutjobs, eh?