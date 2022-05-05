Canadian Right-Wing Melt Down: Trudeau Allegedly Says F Word

The Canadian Prime Minister allegedly said the F word in Parliament but no microphone picked it up? And it's news?
Canadian Right-Wing Melt Down: Trudeau Allegedly Says F Word
Credit: Getty Images
By Frances LangumMay 5, 2022

O Canada, our home and native land
True wingnut patriot love, in all thy son's command
With F-bombs in Parliament, we see thee rise

The only reason this is newsworthy enough for C&L is that our readers will be glad to know Canada has their own "Marjorie Taylor Greene problem," and her name is Kerry-Lynne Finlay.

The video below is from CPAC-TV, The Canadian Public Affairs Channel, similar to our C-SPAN and no connection to the US right wing CPAC. Start at the 53:31 mark.

Apparently, there were Canadian military planes engaged in training exercises at the same time that the Freedom Convoy was creating havoc for Canadian import exports. This has led to a feeding frenzy on the Canadian right which smells an "omg Trudeau using the military to SPY on freedom-loving truckers" scandal to pump. It's just the kind of conspiracy theory conservatives love, regardless of nationality.

Trudeau at one point allegedly breathed the f-bomb from his seat. And afterwards invoked his prime minister father from the 1970's in front of reporters:

Canadian Twitter was quick to point out that Conservatives are total hypocrites.

Nice to know we're not the only country in the world with hypocritical right wing conspiracy theory nutjobs, eh?

