MPP Randy Hillier Surrenders To Ottawa Police To Face 'Freedom Convoy'-related Charges

You might remember the so-called 'Freedom Convoy' protest which effectively shut down Ottawa traffic for a month. Well, one of their biggest cheerleaders is also a member of the Ontario Legislature and after an investigation by Ottawa police, he's now facing nine charges, including assaulting a police officer. If convicted on all counts, he's looking at serious jail time.

Good.

Source: Ottawa Citizen

Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston MPP Randy Hillier walked into Ottawa police headquarters Monday morning to face nine charges stemming from his actions during the weeks-long “Freedom Convoy” occupation of downtown Ottawa.

Outside 474 Elgin St., between puffs on a cigarette, Hillier spoke to reporters and painted himself as a freedom fighter being prosecuted for dissenting views.

The 64-year-old is facing two counts of mischief, two of counselling to commit mischief, one of counselling someone to commit an indictable offence, three counts of resisting or obstructing a public or peace officer, and one of assaulting a public or peace officer.

Hillier said he didn’t know what led to the assault charge.

“I only ever greeted people … with love and affection and embrace and handshakes. So unless handshakes or warm embraces are now considered assault, I have no idea.”