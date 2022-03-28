MPP Randy Hillier Surrenders To Ottawa Police To Face 'Freedom Convoy'-related Charges

Hillier walked into Ottawa police headquarters Monday morning to face nine charges stemming from his actions during the weeks-long “Freedom Convoy” occupation of downtown Ottawa.
By Ed ScarceMarch 28, 2022

You might remember the so-called 'Freedom Convoy' protest which effectively shut down Ottawa traffic for a month. Well, one of their biggest cheerleaders is also a member of the Ontario Legislature and after an investigation by Ottawa police, he's now facing nine charges, including assaulting a police officer. If convicted on all counts, he's looking at serious jail time.

Good.

Hillier said he didn't know how he received the assault charge on an officer, saying “I only ever greeted people … with love and affection and embrace and handshakes. So unless handshakes or warm embraces are now considered assault, I have no idea.”

Source: Ottawa Citizen

Outside 474 Elgin St., between puffs on a cigarette, Hillier spoke to reporters and painted himself as a freedom fighter being prosecuted for dissenting views.

The 64-year-old is facing two counts of mischief, two of counselling to commit mischief, one of counselling someone to commit an indictable offence, three counts of resisting or obstructing a public or peace officer, and one of assaulting a public or peace officer.

Hillier said he didn’t know what led to the assault charge.

“I only ever greeted people … with love and affection and embrace and handshakes. So unless handshakes or warm embraces are now considered assault, I have no idea.”

