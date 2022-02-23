Convoy Protest Organizer Tamara Lich Denied Bail

The judge was not convinced she'd go home and abide by her conditions, and that she could still be a threat to the community.
By Ed ScarceFebruary 23, 2022

Some fairly strong statements from the judge who denied her bail, that Lich did not seem remorseful for her actions, and would still be considered a threat to public safety with a high probability to re-offend, calling her actions "criminal activity", which it was.

Source: CBC

Tamara Lich, a major organizer of the so-called Freedom Convoy, was denied bail Tuesday morning in Ottawa.

Lich, the Alberta woman behind a now-halted GoFundMe campaign that raised over $10 million to support the protest in Ottawa, was arrested and charged Thursday with counselling to commit mischief.

Before her arrest, she told journalists she wasn't concerned about being arrested, didn't think the protest was illegal and also said her bank account was frozen.

On Tuesday, the judge said she was not convinced Lich would go home, stay there and stop her alleged counselling.

"This community has already been impacted enough by some of the criminal activity and blockades you took part in and even led," said Justice Julie Bourgeois.

Naturally, wingnuttia was astounded and appalled, and noted the judge had been a Liberal candidate, endorsed by Justin Trudeau about a decade ago. It's always a conspiracy to these jokers.

