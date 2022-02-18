Another Organizer Of The So-Called 'Freedom Convoy' Arrested

Canadian "Freedom Convoy" leader Tamara Lich has been arrested by police in Ottawa.
By Ed ScarceFebruary 18, 2022

Fox News was in deep mourning last night as it kept reporting as convoy organizers were taken into custody. A third remains on the loose, with a warrant out for his arrest. Perhaps the RCMP should have called Fox News, as Benjamin Dichter appeared on Fox News with Sean Hannity on Wednesday night and has also been on with Tucker Carlson recently.

Source: Fox News

Canadian "Freedom Convoy" leader Tamara Lich has been arrested by police in Ottawa, according to online reports.

CBC News reporter David Cochrane wrote in a tweet: "Convoy organizer Tamara Lich was arrested Thursday evening by Ottawa police and also remains in police custody. Both she and Chris Barber - who was arrested earlier - are expected to be charged criminally, according to sources."

A clip showing Lich being detained by Ottawa police was also shared on social media by an account which is seemingly associated with the convoy.

"Tamara Lich has been arrested, but we will continue to #holdtheline," the tweet containing the footage read.

Lich, who started the GoFundMe account which raised millions for those participating in the convoy protest and was later halted, said in a tearful clip shared to social media on Wednesday that she was anticipating the arrest. Thanking those who stood alongside her, Lich said she is "ready" and "not afraid."

