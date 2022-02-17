Convoy Protest Organizer Chris Barber Arrested

This domestic terrorist was taken into custody late Thursday afternoon. Two more organizers should suffer the same fate soon enough one would think.

Source: CBC

Chris Barber, a key organizer of the so-called Freedom Convoy that has occupied Ottawa streets for three weeks, has been arrested in Ottawa, CBC News has learned.

Barber, who is currently in police custody and is expected to face criminal charges, has been described as one of the key leaders of the protest in Ottawa, which has now hit the three-week mark.

Barber is also one of three protest organizers named in the class action lawsuit filed with the Ontario Superior Court of Justice by lawyer Paul Champ on behalf of his client, 21-year-old public servant Zexi Li.

The suit names Barber along with fellow convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Benjamin Dichter.