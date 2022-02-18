'Freedom Convoy' Leader Pat King Arrested While On Facebook Live

Pat King live streamed his own arrest.
By Ed ScarceFebruary 18, 2022

King seemed genuinely surprised at his arrest. If so, he was the only one.

Source: Ottawa Citizen

Pat King, one of the most vocal members of the “Freedom Convoy” movement, went on social media Friday to livestream his arrest.

“I am being arrested by this officer right now,” he told viewers to his live Facebook feed. “I am being arrested. We will talk to you guys soon.”

Around 12:30 p.m., as rows of police were in a tense faceoff with protesters and supporters near the intersection of Rideau and Sussex and police in vehicles and on horseback were moving in elsewhere, King was approached in his vehicle by a police officer who said: “You are under arrest, sir.”

“For what?” asked King.

He was told he was being arrested for counselling to commit the offence of mischief, counselling to obstruct police and counselling to commit the offence of disobeying a court order.

King told the officer he would like to call his lawyer.

“I have the right to a lawyer?” he asked, to which the police officer responded: “Of course you do.”

You might remember Pat King as the racist one.

He seemed genuinely surprised at his own arrest. He was the only one surprised. The arrest was about as polite as you'd expect.

The protesters got ready though.

Delusional, all of them.

Discussion

