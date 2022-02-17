Canada's Alleged 'Freedom Convoy' Is Not Actually About Freedom

Meet the leader of the alleged "Freedom Convoy" in Canada, the truckers who have been blockading crossings from Canada into the United States over COVID-19 vaccine mandates — allegedly. I say allegedly, because we're learning this movement is not only pretty tiny (despite Fox's gleeful declarations to the contrary,) funded by Americans in favor of fascism, and actually not about vaccines at all.

Let Pat explain.

"Now, what it is is is the part of the depopulation. And a lot of people don't understand what that means."

Tell us, Pat. Tell us what it means.

"And what there is is there's an endgame. It's called depopulation of the caucasian race. Or the Anglo-Saxon."

*Blink*

"And, that's what the goal is, is to depopulate the Anglo-Saxon race, because they are the ones with the strongest bloodlines."

Um, Pat? Are you representative of one of those folks with a strong bloodline, friend? Trying to be sure I'm following.

"And, we'll leave it at that, because then we get into a whole different topic."

Oh, thank god.

"But, it's a depopulation of race. Okay? That's what they wanna do."

I thought you said we were leaving it at that, Pat.

"I've spoken before about how we have uh Achmed Abdimajad or Machmed."

Who the f*ck is that, Pat?

"I can't say their names very well because, I don't have the dialect that they do."

I don't think that is why you cannot say their names very well, Pat.

"But we have Machmood Abdimajad, who states that um no matter what, we are going to infiltrate governments, education systems, we're gonna infiltrate, uh, every, uh way possible, into the western world."

I'm trying not to fixate on who the hell he's bleating about, but is it Mahmoud Ahmadinejad? The former president of Iran? Is it Achmed, The Dead Terrorist? I can't spend too much time on it, though, because then I might miss the next pearls of phlegm wisdom that fall from Pat's lips.

"What we're going to do is not only infiltrate by flooding with refugees, we're going to infiltrate the education systems to manipulate it to endorse this kind of behavior."

What kind of behavior? Or, behaviour, since he's Canadian? Are we finally going to talk about vaccines?

"This kind of behavior endorses less procreation."

wut

"Aright? So the less procreation, the less white people, or you know, Anglo-Saxon, let's say Anglo-Saxon, because when I say white, all the Antifa guys call up the race card. So we're gonna call ourselves Anglo-Saxon. K?"

I just lost 125 IQ points listening to this racist idiot, and I am STILL 75 points ahead of Pat King. I mean, this guy is one trucker mudflap girl away from having Sarah McLachlan in the background singing about the extinction of the poor white people. Won't you donate just $14.88 a month to help keep our bloodlines pure? And what the goddamn actual f*ck does any of this have to do with COVID-19, vaccines, truckers, the economy, or anything other than hillbilly white supremacy?