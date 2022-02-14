Police Begin Arrests To Re-Take Canadian Border Bridge From 'Truckers'

Authorities in Windsor, Ontario initiated mass arrests on Sunday in order to re-open a U.S.-Canadian border bridge that had been closed by protesters who oppose vaccine mandates for truckers.
Credit: Twitter Screenshot/Ellen Mauro
The Associated Press reported that at least 12 protesters were peacefully arrested Sunday morning. Windsor Mayor Drew Kiklens said that he hoped the bridge would be re-opened before the end of the day. The border crossing is an important conduit for Detroit's automotive industry.

Video shows Windsor police politely warning protesters to leave.

"You've been given a warning," one officer can be heard saying. "Time to go home."

"You've had your time," another officer says.

The arrests reportedly began several hours later.

In one video shared by CBC correspondent Ellen Mauro, a man is seen being arrested as his red pickup truck blocks traffic. The man vows to continue protesting despite being taken into custody.

Discussion

