Kristi Working On 'Hunger Games' Show Where Winners Become Citizens

She does love any excuse to dress up!
By Susie MadrakMay 16, 2025

Kristi Noem has been working with writer and producer Rob Worsoff to pitch a reality TV show—titled The American—where immigrants will compete, Hunger Games-style, in a string of challenges across the country “for the honor of fast-tracking their way to U.S. citizenship." Via the Daily Beast:

Citing a copy of Worsoff’s 35-page program pitch, the Daily Mail reported that the Canadian-born producer aims to “celebrate what it means to be American and have a national conversation about what it means to be American, through the eyes of the people who want it most.” Worsoff is best known for producing the A&E reality show Duck Dynasty.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is guided by a member of
Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told the Daily Beast that the show’s concept is under consideration, though she denied that Noem had reviewed the pitch in question. The concept is “in the very beginning stages” of the vetting process, she added, and approval has not been given—or denied.

“The Department of Homeland Security receives hundreds of television show pitches a year,” she said in a statement. “Each proposal undergoes a thorough vetting process prior to denial or approval.”

McLaughlin denied Noem’s involvement in the project, though unnamed sources told the Daily Mail that the Homeland Security secretary supports it and wants it to proceed.

I'd like to propose a reality show where kristi noem gets hunted on a game preserve

Gretchen Felker-Martin 🍉 (@scumbelievable.bsky.social) 2025-05-15T23:59:53.618Z

https://bsky.app/profile/rebekahwriter.bsky.social/post/3lpaqvee6gk27

Apart from her belief that people from other countries are untermenschen whose suffering should be exploited for entertainment: does U.S. citizenship mean so little to Kristi Noem that she is happy to give it away as a game show bauble, no different from a set of steak knives on The Price Is Right?

Tyler Boschert (@tylerboschert.bsky.social) 2025-05-15T23:51:44.956Z

