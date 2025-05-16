Kristi Working On 'Hunger Games' Show Where Winners Become Citizens

Kristi Noem has been working with writer and producer Rob Worsoff to pitch a reality TV show—titled The American—where immigrants will compete, Hunger Games-style, in a string of challenges across the country “for the honor of fast-tracking their way to U.S. citizenship." Via the Daily Beast:

Citing a copy of Worsoff’s 35-page program pitch, the Daily Mail reported that the Canadian-born producer aims to “celebrate what it means to be American and have a national conversation about what it means to be American, through the eyes of the people who want it most.” Worsoff is best known for producing the A&E reality show Duck Dynasty.

Homeland Security Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told the Daily Beast that the show’s concept is under consideration, though she denied that Noem had reviewed the pitch in question. The concept is “in the very beginning stages” of the vetting process, she added, and approval has not been given—or denied.

“The Department of Homeland Security receives hundreds of television show pitches a year,” she said in a statement. “Each proposal undergoes a thorough vetting process prior to denial or approval.”

McLaughlin denied Noem’s involvement in the project, though unnamed sources told the Daily Mail that the Homeland Security secretary supports it and wants it to proceed.