Kristi Noem Pitches INSANE Hunger Games Immigrant Game Show

By Cliff SchecterMay 23, 2025

Kristi Noem has had a helluva week! Dressed down at hearings by some of the best Democratic Reps like Goldman & Swalwell, where she could only repeat robotic talking points, because she's what we call "a stupid person." Made to look again, like a stupid person, by Senator Maggie Hassan, when she asked her to define habeas corpus and she seemingly, instead, gave a definition for The Divine Right of Kins. Then when asked where it was in the Constitution I believe she said "Two Corinthians."

And finally, worse than all of that, she displayed such a sick level of moral corruption--which for her resides where a soul might normally be--when confronted with the fact she was trying to pitch a reality show to treat immigrants as pawns to be toyed with humiliated as they compete for to be allowed to stay in America. The level of depravity it takes to even think this. up, much less pitch it, reminds one she shot a puppy in the face and bragged about it in a book.

Watch the video as we go into the details of her Hunger Games pitch. And please remember to subscribe to support indy media--right now Cliff's Edge is only 60 subscribers from 120,000, so please subscribe and support the channel!

