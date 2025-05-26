BREAKING: Insiders Talking About Trump Firing Kristi Noem

Kristi Noem has had a helluva week! Dressed down at the hearings she attended, where she could only repeat robotic talking points....But, oh, there's so much more....
By Cliff SchecterMay 26, 2025

Kristi Noem has had a helluva week! Dressed down at the hearings she attended, where she could only repeat robotic talking points, by Eric Swalwell and Dan Goldman. Someone leaked that she pitched a reality show--in which she'd star--for immigrants to compete to become citizens. Becauase, ya know, just like taking her puppy Cricket down to the "gravel pit" with a shotgun, there is no empathy in Kriti Noem, only venality and sociopathy

And it was all topped off by her looking like utter moron she is when this head of homeland security didn't know what habeas corpus meant during a hearing with Senator Maggie Hassan. She is now becoming an embarrassment to Trump. A liability. And insiders are talking about the fact that he ain't happy about it.

Watch! And thank you for helping us surpass 120,000 subscribers at Cliff's Edge! Join us if you haven't, because indy media is the only thing that might save our. dilapidated democracy.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon