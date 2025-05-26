BREAKING: Insiders Talking About Trump Firing Kristi Noem

Kristi Noem has had a helluva week! Dressed down at the hearings she attended, where she could only repeat robotic talking points, by Eric Swalwell and Dan Goldman. Someone leaked that she pitched a reality show--in which she'd star--for immigrants to compete to become citizens. Becauase, ya know, just like taking her puppy Cricket down to the "gravel pit" with a shotgun, there is no empathy in Kriti Noem, only venality and sociopathy

And it was all topped off by her looking like utter moron she is when this head of homeland security didn't know what habeas corpus meant during a hearing with Senator Maggie Hassan. She is now becoming an embarrassment to Trump. A liability. And insiders are talking about the fact that he ain't happy about it.

