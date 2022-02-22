Canadian Official Issues Epic Rant On 'Liberty' As Blockade Is Cleared

Bob Rae, Canada's ambassador to the United Nations, lashed out at protesters who have clogged roads and bridges in his country for over three weeks because they object to vaccine mandates.

In a largely peaceful operation on Saturday, Canadian officials took advantage of an emergency powers law to arrest protesters and tow vehicles from the streets of Ottawa.

Rae spokes out about the protesters in a tweet on Sunday.

"A truck is not a speech," he wrote. "A horn is not a voice. An occupation is not a protest. A blockade is not freedom, it blocks the liberty of all. A demand to overthrow a government is not a dialogue. The expression of hatred is not a difference of opinion. A lie is not the truth."

Rae's tweet was shared thousands of times within minutes.