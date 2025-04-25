Hegseth Installed A Secret WIFI Hook-Up For Signal In His Office

The horrible news about all the ways Pete Hegseth is the worst Secretary of Defense ever keeps drip drip drip dripping out. Yesterday we had Signalgate episode three drop. Today news broke about even more horribly unsafe and unsecure things he is doing at the Pentagon, somehow still connected to the Signal app.

The AP is reporting that Hegseth installed an unsecured internet line setup in his office to connect to Signal from his office computer. This secret internet line was designed to bypass the Pentagon security system and allow him to connect to public internet without the guarantee of any of the heightened security that you would normally have at the PENTAGON..

This type of line is called a “dirty” internet line in the IT industry and although it is not unheard of for some people in the Pentagon to have them, that is usually to allow them to "monitor information or websites that would otherwise be blocked", not to go on unsecured chat groups with family and spouses to share classified war plans.

Potato, potatoe.

Why else would someone want to use this kind of dirty internet line? Another reason would be to ensure that the "user would not show up as one of the many IP addresses assigned to the Defense Department — essentially the user is masked." But, it can also allow the user to have their computer, accounts or website traffic hacked and surveilled. This is the equivalent of visiting a Starbucks and using their public wifi. To do Pentagon business. With a hacker sitting right behind you.

Drip drip drip.