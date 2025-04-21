REPORT: White House Looking To Oust Pete Hegseth

The White House has begun the search for Hegseth's replacement (reportedly).
Credit: Getty Images
By Red PainterApril 21, 2025

If reports are true, Pete Hegseth may be returning to FOX News pretty soon. After his second signal chat was revealed on Sunday, it appears the White House has finally decided it is time to cut ties with the FOX news host with the White Nationalist tattoos.

Even Republicans are suggesting Hegseth be fired. Rep. Don Bacon, a Republican on the House Armed Services Committee, became the first sitting GOP lawmaker to publicly call for Hegseth's removal, saying:

“I had concerns from the get-go because Pete Hegseth didn’t have a lot of experience. I like him on Fox. But does he have the experience to lead one of the largest organizations in the world? That’s a concern.”

Well, it looks like we may be getting our wish. NPR is reporting the White House has "begun the process of looking for a new secretary of defense."

Although Trump and his various mouthpieces have said that they are fully behind Hegseth and have full confidence in his ability to lead the Department of Defense, it is clear that behind the scenes it is a different story.

Who will be next? Don Jr? Barron Trump? Rudy Guiliani? The Hamburglar?

We will update this story if more news breaks!

