Kilmeade's Unconscionable And Stupid Defense Of Hegseth

Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade claims the criticisms of Trump's Secretary of Defense nominee, Pete Hegseth, were politically motivated against Trump, even though the rape allegations plaguing Hegseth occurred in 2017 and came with a complete police report.

KILMEADE: Some of the personal attacks on some of the nominees are stunning including our buddy Pete Hegseth. Who wrote a book about the Pentagon, served 20 years in the military, has been decorated, chose the infantry after Ivy League education. You've seen what he's able to accomplish for veterans. But does the volume of the attack surprise you and does it make the president what does it make the president waver or or wonder? MILLER: No there's a reason why President Trump picked Pete Hegseth to lead the DoD. Two time Bronze Star recipient = someone who served in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan. As you said, Ivy League pedigree. You want someone there leading the DoD who has served in combat who knows what it's like to be shot at because a big part of the reason why President Trump won he said he's going to stop these endless wars.

Pimping Hegseth's books (which The Guardian calls "conspiracy theory- and falsehood-laden") are Brian's defense of his pal, and wash away all the sexual assault accusations. Brian even negates Hegseth's own mother's attacks on his behavior.

This is the depth of depravity to which MAGAts will stoop to defend any actions demented Donald takes, no matter the context.

Jason Miller's milquetoast defense of Hegseth gives the game away. Are they trying for someone ideologically WORSE for the Defense Department? Elmo himself?

Did you know Hegseth's mom is part of the deep state against Trump?

Kilmeade, on the other hand, is smearing all women who come forward and fill out a police report claiming rape and sexual assault.