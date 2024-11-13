Fox And Friends On Pete Hegseth Nomination: 'Is That Real?'

When F&F hosts are shocked, you know it was an insane choice by Trump.
By John AmatoNovember 13, 2024

Fox and Friends co host Steve Doocy admitted his shock after realizing Trump had actually tapped his Fox News colleague Pete Hegseth to be Defense Secretary.

"Is that real?" Doocy said, not believing it could be true.

The Fox and Friends hosts did their best to pretend their colleague is completely qualified to be the Secretary of Defense, even though he has no experience running anything other than a shell charity that he paid his brother with.

Doccy: So I’m looking at Twitter for a moment or X because I noticed that Peter Doocy was trending on Twitter and it turns out because he’s been suggested for press secretary. And that’s just so funny to me because it’s like, come on.

And then I saw this thing. Pete Hegseth has been named the nominee for press secretary or, rather, Secretary of Defense, and I thought, ‘Well, is that real?’ And then it started to like a gusher. All this news that essentially caught Washington totally off guard. Pete Hegseth! The guy on the couch, is Donald Trump’s selection to be the Secretary of Defense.

I didn't clip all the rest of their chitchat since they gave their rubes the basic "alternative facts" rationale to defend Donald Dump and anything MAGA.

They almost claimed Hegseth was overqualified for the job.

What a joke.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon