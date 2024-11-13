Fox And Friends On Pete Hegseth Nomination: 'Is That Real?'

Fox and Friends co host Steve Doocy admitted his shock after realizing Trump had actually tapped his Fox News colleague Pete Hegseth to be Defense Secretary.

"Is that real?" Doocy said, not believing it could be true.

The Fox and Friends hosts did their best to pretend their colleague is completely qualified to be the Secretary of Defense, even though he has no experience running anything other than a shell charity that he paid his brother with.

Doccy: So I’m looking at Twitter for a moment or X because I noticed that Peter Doocy was trending on Twitter and it turns out because he’s been suggested for press secretary. And that’s just so funny to me because it’s like, come on. And then I saw this thing. Pete Hegseth has been named the nominee for press secretary or, rather, Secretary of Defense, and I thought, ‘Well, is that real?’ And then it started to like a gusher. All this news that essentially caught Washington totally off guard. Pete Hegseth! The guy on the couch, is Donald Trump’s selection to be the Secretary of Defense.

I didn't clip all the rest of their chitchat since they gave their rubes the basic "alternative facts" rationale to defend Donald Dump and anything MAGA.

They almost claimed Hegseth was overqualified for the job.

What a joke.