Mike’s Blog Round-Up

Grifting Our Way To Greatness
By TengrainMay 16, 2025

Above, Dire Straights performs, Money for Nothing. A billion here, a billion there and it all begins to add up. Tariffs and corruption is the topic today.

Cutting Through The Crap asks, "If a crime falls in Trump’s forest, does it make a sound?"

Show Me Progress shouts, "SQUIRREL!"

The Verge notes that Apple is moving some iPhone manufacturing out of China, and the vulgar clown of Queens is not happy about it.

Noahpinion sees a side effect of the tariffs: The United States has become a laughing stock.

Bonus Track: Colossal presents some Miami Vice Noir"-style art.

Oh, and on this day in 2014: Operation American Spring completely failed to materialize to force then-President Obama to resign. Wingnuts, amirite?

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Fediverse, or on BlueSky. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).

