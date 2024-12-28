Pete Hegseth's Scumbag Lawyer Earns That Title

Pete Hegseth lawyer Tim Parlatore repeatedly called Hegseth’s rape accuser a liar because the police failed to prosecute, which is a LIE. Maybe the biggest lie of them all.

Victim shaming is at the forefront of Hegseth's defense and his attorney took it to the max. In a calm and reassuring voice, this scumbag attorney talks about truth, but during this segment he encompasses what the entire MAGA cult stands for. No matter how awful, criminal and immoral their actions are just, lie about it and blame others.

Parlatore already told CNN he will prosecute Jane Doe if Hegseth's nomination fails. Maybe he should look to his client for some blame, right?

BROWN: He wants him to come public, perhaps testify in his public hearing. PARLATORE: Would you like to see that? I would love for anybody who wants to come in and publicly testify truthfully. As long as they tell the truth, then we're gonna have no problem with them being confirmed. But if somebody wants to come in and lie, then that's a problem. So, you know, do I expect that the Jane Doe from California* is gonna come in to testify? No, I don't. Because she is in a very unfortunate situation where she told a lie, the police investigated, they found it was a lie. She told that lie because she wanted to keep her marriage together.

Parlatore has repeatedly claimed Hegseth paid off Jane Doe to keep his job at Fox News. But that is neither here or there to this creep.

BROWN: The police didn't say it was a lie. They just didn't press charges. Have they said flat-out she was lying? Because that's not... I just want to be clear. PARLATORE: So, what the report says, you know, the report says, you know, this is what they found. There's a separate prosecution memo that the Monterey County District Attorney, an elected Democrat, is refusing to release. And the Senate Armed Services Committee is trying to get that report because that is the document where they're going to actually have the analysis of her credibility. But I have had, you know, my investigators spoken with people, the Monterey County District Attorney's Office, or sorry, the Monterey Police Department. They told my investigator that upon reviewing the videos, they were actually considering whether to charge her with this. And so... Why haven't they said that publicly then? I mean, for our audience, we're relying on what your investigator said. Talk to police.

Parlatore knows that he can keep lying since Jane Doe signed an NDA so he can use biased and paid off henchmen to say anything he wants since he isn't under oath on CNN. He claimed he wants the FBI to investigate, but aren't they Rothschild's deep state puppets?

Parlatore ended his statements by claiming Hegseth's much reported alcohol and sex problems are not the real issue, but policy is.

What a load of crap.

Outside of Pete's much reported moral falling, he is not qualified in the remotest sense to be running an agency as big as the DOD.

Hegseth failed miserable at running a charity for God's sake and his reprehensible behavior was on full display.

Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s pick to lead the Department of Defense, was pushed out as the head of two veterans’ advocacy organizations amid internal allegations of mismanagement and personal misconduct, The New Yorker reported Sunday. A whistleblower report obtained by the magazine alleged that, during his time leading one of those nonprofit advocacy groups, Hegseth was repeatedly intoxicated at work events and gatherings with staff. It also alleges that he sexually pursued female staffers, and that the organization ignored another staffer’s alleged sexual misconduct.

*The staunch Republican woman attending a Republican convention.