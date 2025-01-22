Hegseth's Former Sister-in-law Documents New Abuse

Danielle Hegseth, Pete Hegseth's sister-in-law, sent an affidavit that at least 15 Senators reviewed, detailing more instances of his alcohol "problems" and physical abuse to his second wife, Samantha.

NBC News reports:

in law submitted the affidavit in response to a Jan. 18 letter from Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., seeking “a statement attesting to your personal knowledge about Mr. Hegseth’s fitness to occupy this important position.” Senators received an affidavit Tuesday from the former sister-in-law of defense secretary nominee Pete Hegseth in which she says his behavior caused his second wife to fear for her safety. The receipt of the affidavit comes after Senate Armed Services Committee staffers were in contact with Hegseth's former sister-in-law for several days. Danielle describes in the affidavit allegations of volatile and threatening conduct by Hegseth that made his second wife, Samantha Hegseth, fear for her safety. Among the allegations are that Samantha hid in a closet once from Hegseth, that she developed escape plans for use “if she felt she needed to get away from Hegseth” that would be activated with a code word and that she did once put the escape plans into action.

Being a Fox News host with no experience running a small company, let alone the massive DOD, should have every Senator voting HELL NO on Hegseth's nomination.

If we add the plethora of police reports, affidavits, family members, and co-workers at Fox News detailing his drunken behavior, it should be a no-brainer.

MAGA Republicans have no ethics or morals, so this unqualified Trump fluffer may yet get the job as SecDef.