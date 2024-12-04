Hegseth's Mom Blames Herself And Attacks Media For Pete's Problems

Penelope Hegseth joined Fox and Friends this morning for a lengthy interview to try and revive her son's candidacy for SecDef by claiming Pete is a completely different man today while bashing the media.

Hegseth's mother did her best to try and take back the vicious email she sent her son for his constant attacks on women.

When a parent writes such a demonstrative email against her own child, we know something is very,very wrong with that child.

HEGSETH: Right, let's go back seven years, which if we all went back seven years, we would see that maybe we were not the people we are today, but they were going through, Pete and his wife at the time, were going through a very difficult divorce. It was a very emotional time, and I'm sure many of you across the country understand how difficult divorce is on a family. There's emotions. We say things, and I wrote that in haste. I wrote that with deep emotions. I wrote that as a parent, and about two hours later, my husband tells me I should think through things a little bit more, but Pete and I are both very passionate people.

Penny blames herself for being too emotional for sending this email:

You are an abuser of women — that is the ugly truth, and I have no respect for any man who belittles, lies, cheats, sleeps around, and uses women for his own power and ego. You are that man (and have been for years) and as your mother, it pains me and embarrasses me to say that, but it is the sad, sad truth. On behalf of all the women (and I know it’s many) you have abused in some way, I say … get some help and take an honest look at yourself I have no respect for any man who belittles, lies, cheats, sleeps around, and uses women for his own power and ego. You are that man (and have been for years) and as your mother, it pains me and embarrasses me to say that, but it is the sad, sad truth. I don’t want an answer to this… I don’t want to debate with you. You twist and abuse everything I say anyway. But… On behalf of all the women (and I know it’s many) you have abused in some way, I say… get some help and take an honest look at yourself…

I do not envy her position. She's there protecting her son, and we all understand that. F&F is the perfect outlet for her.

Penny Hegseth also attacked the media for asking her to comment on the story they were about to publish. She claims she was threatened.

HEGSETH: I want to say something about the media, and part of today is to discredit the media and how they operate. When they contact you, I let a few phone calls go, but then they call you and say they threaten you. That's the first thing they do. They say, unless you make a statement, we will publish it as is, and I think that's a despicable way to treat anyone. Threats are dangerous, and they're hard on families.

Any credible news service must ask for a response from the person they are highlighting in a story. It would be journalistic malpractice if they did not.

I imagine Pete's PR team made it a point for her to vilify the media to try and gloss over his behavior.

Penelope Hegseth was not asked or did not offer up what Pete was doing that was so painful she felt the need to write such a forceful exposé of her son's wretched behavior. That was the question Steve Doocy was never going to ask.

A pathetic fact: the best way to reach out to President-Elect Syphilis is to go on Fox and Friends.

And it's a sad state of affairs for Pete Hegseth when his mother takes the blame for his reprehensible actions.

But that's what moms do.