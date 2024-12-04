CNN Mocks Hegseth For Bringing His Mom To Fox News

It's a sad state of affairs for Pete Hegseth's nomination when his mother has to try and fix things.
December 4, 2024

On Tuesday evening on CNN, New York trial attorney Arthur Aidala discussed how Pete Hegseth's mother would be handled going on Fox News and mocked him for bringing his mom to a job interview.

AIDALA: His mom's got to give an explanation as to what made her say that.

PHILLIPS: Does he deny it or does he does or does he acknowledge?

AIDALA: Well, you know, there's an expression we say you admit what you can't deny, but you deny what you can admit.

So if there are certain things that he cannot, if there's certain things he cannot deny, like he was a certain place at a certain time or there's documents and he can't deny it, then you then he can't deny it.

But if there's some things that you could kind of hold back because people don't know about it, it's so much of it, Abby, is spur of the moment. It's like that's when you prepare for a witness to go on the stand.

You have to prepare them for making those split second decisions is the exact same thing when you're on television. He will be prepped by the top people in the world, possibly to prep him for this.

And even though he's going to be in a very comfortable environment, he can't be too comfortable.

He can't. He's got to take it as serious. And I'm sure he will. Pete's again, he's a well-educated, smart dude.
He's going to take it hard.

But having his mom there is like, think about it. The secretary of defense is going to have his mom there.

To bring your mom to what amounts to a job out of the ordinary...

There was a belief that people would join his mother during the Fox and Friends interviewed but that wasn't the case. Penelope did a one-on-one interview with Steve Doocy.

Pete's mom did not give any explanation for why she wrote the email except to blame herself for being too emotional during a time of great stress.

This left a lot of unanswered questions.

