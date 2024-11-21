Uh Oh! Mediaite Has Pete Hegseth's Rapey Police Report

Mediaite obtained full police report of the 2017 rape charges brought about by an Jane Doe she leveled against one of Trump's insane cabinet selections.

The alleged rape occurred in Monterey, California, and took place at a Republican women's conference.

No formal charges went through after the two parties worked out a settlement. However, if you read this account, it's damning all on its own.

According to the report, the police were first made aware of the alleged assault when Doe, who was 30 at the time, submitted for a rape-kit exam at a local hospital. A nurse from the hospital called an officer at the Monterey Police Department and reported the assault claim. Days later, police spoke with Doe as part of their investigation. Doe said she spoke with Hegseth on the final night of the conference, during which attendees were drinking in a suite and at a bar in the hotel. Doe told police that Hegseth was flirting with women and putting his hand on their legs at the conference, and this prompted her to tell Hegseth she did not appreciate how he treated women.

This rape allegedly took place not at the Democratic Ladies of the Socialist, Marxist, gender-swapping, anti-American, liberal coalition, but for Republicans (I made them up). A person with his TV visibility might think he was safe from recrimination at this conference.

Two different women who attended the conference and spoke with police said that Hegseth put his hand on their legs and asked them to come back to his room on separate occasions. One of the women, who worked at the conference, told police that she told Hegseth the physical contact was not acceptable. She said she then called over Doe to act as a buffer so he would not continue to pursue her. She told police that her recollection became fuzzy after the pool exchange, and that the next memory she had was in an unknown room. She said Hegseth took her phone and blocked the door with his body when she tried to leave. She told police she said “no” repeatedly. She said she was next on a bed or a couch and Hegseth was on top of her, with his dog tags hovering over her face. Hegseth, she said, ejaculated on her stomach. She said he then threw her a towel and asked if she was okay. She said she did not remember how she got back to her room that night. Four days later, she went to the hospital.

Rape is a horrible crime.

Lucky for the American public, House Republicans could not block the release of this police report.

If his behavior is to be believed and is true, you can bet this wasn't a first-time offense for Trump's personal fluffer.