24 Dead, 20 Children Still Missing In Texas Flash Floods

Just don't mention climate change!
By Susie MadrakJuly 5, 2025

Heavy floods swept through Central Texas early yesterday, killing at least 24 people and leaving authorities searching for at least 20 girls missing from a camp along the Guadalupe River. Via The Washington Post:

“We don’t know when it’s going to stop raining,” Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said at a news conference Friday afternoon, adding, “I think there will be more [deaths] when this is over.”

Camp Mystic, an all-girls summer camp just outside Kerrville along the banks of the Guadalupe River, was flooded, and 20 girls were unaccounted for, according to Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick (R). There were more than 700 children at the camp and the majority evacuated to higher ground, but they are without power and awaiting rescue, he said.

Kerr County officials said they did not know how many people were unaccounted for and would not provide an estimate. Forecasters are expecting more rain in the area in the coming hours.

Officials confirm deaths after flash floods in central Texas reut.rs/4ldrDD2

Reuters (@reuters.com) 2025-07-04T19:45:20Z

The death toll mounts in the catastrophic Texas floods as officials search for more than 20 children unaccounted for at a summer camp.

CNN (@cnn.com) 2025-07-04T21:07:10.768Z

www.cbsnews.com/texas/news/k...
Texas floods turns deadly
#ClimateChaosIsHERE
#BlueEarth

Amarie (@humanwolf.bsky.social) 2025-07-04T17:39:15.147Z

Texas is normally in the middle of a drought at this time of year. Flooding of this scale is just catastrophic.

🦋Kali and Missy Mae’s Mama Tootie Q (@tootieq.bsky.social) 2025-07-05T00:25:38.507Z

Camp Mystic, the Christian summer camp for girls on the Guadalupe River in Texas where at least 20 children were missing after major flooding on Friday, is nearly a century old. In an email to parents, Camp Mystic said it had sustained “catastrophic level floods.”

The New York Times (@nytimes.com) 2025-07-05T00:20:06.169527Z

https://bsky.app/profile/stacia.bsky.social/post/3lt6fx4flrs2z

