24 Dead, 20 Children Still Missing In Texas Flash Floods

Heavy floods swept through Central Texas early yesterday, killing at least 24 people and leaving authorities searching for at least 20 girls missing from a camp along the Guadalupe River. Via The Washington Post:

“We don’t know when it’s going to stop raining,” Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said at a news conference Friday afternoon, adding, “I think there will be more [deaths] when this is over.”

Camp Mystic, an all-girls summer camp just outside Kerrville along the banks of the Guadalupe River, was flooded, and 20 girls were unaccounted for, according to Texas Lt. Gov Dan Patrick (R). There were more than 700 children at the camp and the majority evacuated to higher ground, but they are without power and awaiting rescue, he said.

Kerr County officials said they did not know how many people were unaccounted for and would not provide an estimate. Forecasters are expecting more rain in the area in the coming hours.