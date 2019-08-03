BREAKING: Mass Shooting At Walmart In El Paso, TX

Just another Saturday in America. Another mass shooter took multiple lives in a Walmart in El Paso, Texas. This Walmart is part of the complex of Cielo Vista mall, where there are many large department stores. According to the first press conference from the El Paso Police, and the most up-to-date reporting as of this writing, here is what we know:

- The shooting took place in Walmart.

- There are multiple fatalities.

- 18 people have been taken to local hospitals.

- At the moment, there is not an imminent threat to public.

- Police have set up a reunification center.

- One person in custody, though there have been reports there were multiple shooters.

- There is no active shooter right now, but the police officer would not confirm the scene is "safe."

- Police are investigating scenes at both Walmart and inside the mall.

We'll continue to update this post with new information as we get it.

UPDATE 3:50 p.m. EST

Sgt. Robert Gomez updated the press with the following information:

- He doesn't know casualty count, and didn't comment on their conditions, including if there were fatalities. (He did, however, use the words "homicide investigation", and MSNBC is confirming one fatality at least.)

- The area is somewhat secure and they're transitioning into the criminal investigation phase.

- Report to MacArthur Elementary school for reunification.

- They received reports of gunfire in more than one location.

- They are still going through the crime scene, and ruling out people as suspects.

- The initial reports of the weapon used is a rifle.

- They have no info on motive.

- They're working with FBI and federal partners assisting because of large area.

- No info on suspect except male.

- They don't think there are multiple shooters, but that could change.