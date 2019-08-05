John Berman On Mass Shootings: 'America, What Are You Going To Do About It?'

This morning, John Berman asked Americans: What are you going to do about the mass shootings?
He also asked what Congress and Trump were going to do about it. Well, here's what we can -- must -- do about it:
Call your senators, and call #MoscowMitch (now known as #MassacreMitch) to demand a special session to address gun violence. 202-241-3121.
- Call your Senators with one phone number: CONGRESS 202-241-3121, OPEN 24/7. We want a vote on the bipartisan gun bills the House has already passed: H.R. 8: Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019, and H.R. 1112 Bipartisan Background Checks Act.
- Text RESIST to 50409 and follow the prompts to send short faxes
- Free fax to Senators and congress members. You get a cover sheet on which you can add text, and also can attach up to 3 pages.
Our country needs us to step up. What are we going to do, America?