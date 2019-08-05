Summer Donation Drive

John Berman On Mass Shootings: 'America, What Are You Going To Do About It?'

"Congress, what are you going to do about it? Mr. President, what are you going to do about it?" Berman said in the wake of this weekend's mass shootings.
By Susie Madrak
4 hours ago by Susie Madrak
This morning, John Berman asked Americans: What are you going to do about the mass shootings?

He also asked what Congress and Trump were going to do about it. Well, here's what we can -- must -- do about it:

Call your senators, and call #MoscowMitch (now known as #MassacreMitch) to demand a special session to address gun violence. 202-241-3121.

  • Call your Senators with one phone number: CONGRESS 202-241-3121, OPEN 24/7. We want a vote on the bipartisan gun bills the House has already passed: H.R. 8: Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019, and H.R. 1112 Bipartisan Background Checks Act.
  • Text RESIST to 50409 and follow the prompts to send short faxes

Our country needs us to step up. What are we going to do, America?


