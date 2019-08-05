John Berman On Mass Shootings: 'America, What Are You Going To Do About It?'

This morning, John Berman asked Americans: What are you going to do about the mass shootings?

He also asked what Congress and Trump were going to do about it. Well, here's what we can -- must -- do about it:

Call your senators, and call #MoscowMitch (now known as #MassacreMitch) to demand a special session to address gun violence. 202-241-3121.

Call your Senators with one phone number: CONGRESS 202-241-3121, OPEN 24/7. We want a vote on the bipartisan gun bills the House has already passed: H.R. 8: Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019, and H.R. 1112 Bipartisan Background Checks Act.

Text RESIST to 50409 and follow the prompts to send short faxes

Free fax to Senators and congress members. You get a cover sheet on which you can add text, and also can attach up to 3 pages.

Our country needs us to step up. What are we going to do, America?