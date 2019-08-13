Stephen Colbert Goes After Trump For Pushing Conspiracy Theories

Stephen Colbert said he didn't think Trump could shock him anymore, but he was wrong.

Talking about the death of Jeffrey Epstein, he mentioned the "wave of wild conspiracy theories" that blossomed online. "The sort of stuff that only unstable tinfoil hat loons could possibly believe, so Donald Trump..."

"Because a few hours after Epstein's body was found, Trump shared a tweet and video that claimed without evidence that former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were responsible for Epstein's death.

“Really? Really?” Colbert said.

“Masterminding a scheme to assassinate a high-profile prisoner in maximum-security federal custody? They couldn’t even mastermind a visit to Wisconsin.”