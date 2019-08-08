Summer Donation Drive

Joe Biden Blasts Trump Over Racist Behavior

The former vice-president made it clear who he thought was to blame for rise in white supremacist-fueled mass murders taking place in this country. Trump wasn't happy.
By John Amato
2 hours ago by Aliza Worthington
Views:

VP Joe Biden let it rip yesterday in Iowa and spent most of his speech cataloguing the dangerous behavior Trump has exuded since he ran for office.

He was going to discuss a different topic, but instead he laid into the man stroking the flames of racism in this country.

BIDEN: Charlottesville was no isolated incident. When Trump announced he was running for president, he called Mexicans rapists. Days before the midterm, he fomented fears of a caravan heading to the United States, creating hysteria when he said, "Look, look what's marching up. This is an invasion." An invasion. He asserted that immigrants will, quote, carve you up with a knife. More recently he called American, a major American city a disgusting, rat-infected rodent mess. No human being, he said, would choose to live as though the vibrant, diverse community around Baltimore is somehow less than human. At a rally in Florida when he asked the crowd, "How do we stop these people," meaning immigrants, someone yelled back, "Shoot them!" And he smiled. In North Carolina he basked in the chants of "Send her back!" echoing the across the stadium. How far is it from Trump saying, "This is an invasion," to the shooter in El Paso declaring, quote, this attack is a response to Hispanic invasion of Texas? How far apart are those are those comments? How far is it from white supremacists and neo-nazis in Charlottesville, Trump's very fine people, chanting "You will replace us," to the shooter at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh to say we are committing genocide, Jews are committing genocide on his people? I don't think it's that far at all. It's both clear language and in code, this president has fanned the flames of white supremacy in this nation.

Trump was triggered. Of course he was.

Yeah, our stock market has been doing GREAT this week...

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

