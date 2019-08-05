Life During Wartime: Twitter Reacts To This Week's Mass Shootings

Greg Zanis just drove from Chicago to drop off 20 handmade wooden crosses for the shooting victims in #ElPaso . When I asked him why he said, “America is a family.” Tomorrow he leaves for Dayton... pic.twitter.com/PqZ9lMcV8Q

Where did this all come from? You don't have to look far:

Key excerpt:



Someone in the crowd yelled back one idea: “Shoot them.” The audience of thousands cheered and Trump smiled. https://t.co/S9oRxSkQmX — Lynda Tran (@Lynda_Tran) August 5, 2019

97% of Americans support bipartisan background checks. The House has taken action.



As @SherrodBrown said, Mitch McConnell must act now. #GiveUsAVote 🎥 pic.twitter.com/Iy1MDOxezN — Nancy Pelosi (@TeamPelosi) August 4, 2019

Just like he said all the other times and did nothing:

Pres. Trump renews call for “strong background checks” on gun purchases after latest US mass shooting attacks, including a terror attack targeting Hispanic people in El Paso, while proposing the legislation be connected to immigration reform. https://t.co/XRq7HCvbr4 — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 5, 2019

"It's absurd," Kirsten Gillibrand on Trump suggesting tying gun measures to immigration reform: "He's linking the issue of basic common sense gun reform ... with this issue of immigration because, again, he continues to try to demonize people seeking asylum" pic.twitter.com/Ol7zW185fS — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) August 5, 2019

Really absorb what is being said here.



He incited a White Supremacist terror event & is now using the still-warm bodies of dead children as leverage to get the other branches of government to do exactly what said terrorist wanted.



Absolutely fucking VILE.



Just...wow. pic.twitter.com/c0ekqQxPc0 — Kno (@Kno) August 5, 2019

Never before has the popular phrase coined by @Stonekettle been so appropriate- “all the self-awareness of a dog licking its own asshole.” — Who wants to know?💁🏼‍♀️ (@lipstckjunkie14) August 5, 2019

By making a direct link between immigration reform and racist murders, Trump invokes classic, "I'm not a racist, but look what you made me do!" defense where "regular" people (aka "white") are forced to commit horrible acts because they are exposed to too many non-white people. — Christian Christensen (@ChrChristensen) August 5, 2019

Soccer star grabs mic during game to urge Congress to take action on gun violence https://t.co/iE7a6gONnJ — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 5, 2019

@senatemajldr



Empty words. You obviously don't give a shit about them, otherwise you'd actually DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT. #MassacreMitch pic.twitter.com/T94Blzn8Oz

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Peter Ginsburg (@pwginsburg) August 5, 2019

‘Do something' chants break out as Ohio governor Mike DeWine addresses crowd at Dayton vigil https://t.co/jgtsrYCKPU — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) August 5, 2019

Bill Clinton banned assault weapons in 1994; mass shootings dropped by 43%.



Bush and the GOP let the ban expire in 2004; they went up over 230%. — Hillary Warned Us (@HillaryWarnedUs) August 3, 2019

Some Republicans see the writing on the wall -- namely, that everything Trump touches dies:

8-term #TX24 Republican @RepKenMarchant: “It is time for me to announce that I will not seek another term as Congressman from the 24th District of Texas. I am looking forward to finishing out my term and then returning to Texas to start a new chapter.” https://t.co/C0LpIo9Yqp — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) August 5, 2019

We’re going to win.

It might not be today, or tomorrow,

but we will win— one day. — David Hogg (@davidhogg111) August 5, 2019

The lawyer for MAGA Bomber Cesar Sayoc has blamed Trump for radicalizing his client, writing that Sayoc was lost in a world of struggles but, “In this darkness, Mr. Sayoc found light in Donald J. Trump.” My new @thedailybeast https://t.co/nWJDnY0dwT #WhiteSupremacistInChief — (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) August 5, 2019

The El Paso terrorist says his ideology/views “predate” Trump. A reader emailed me to point out that this is almost certainly BS given he was 16 years old when Trump came down the escalator in 2015 to call Mexicans “rapists.” He was a fully-formed white nationalist at 16? Really? — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 4, 2019

“There’s some reluctance among agents to bring forth an investigation that targets what the president perceives as his base. It’s a no-win situation for the FBI agent or supervisor.” https://t.co/siuU6MYClL — the facebook hater (@onekade) August 5, 2019

Beto is all of us right now. pic.twitter.com/5yjnibrxcB — Matt Rogers 🎙 (@Politidope) August 5, 2019

This is a timely reminder that trump's rhetoric has been inspiring violence for some time. https://t.co/5hZpemWjKq — Willing to discuss (@buffsblg) August 5, 2019

https://twitter.com/jessicashortall/status/1158351729638985728

White nationalist terrorism is a national emergency. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) August 4, 2019

Preparing crosses and Stars of David to honor the dead from the mass shooting in El Paso. A frequent American ritual, repeated once again. pic.twitter.com/eFjSsTjXXH — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) August 5, 2019

This is Ohio State Representative Candice Keller, a shining example of today's @ohiogop.



She has a few opinions about mass shootings.



Let's make her famous. pic.twitter.com/uUBowqUQWB — Brett Pransky (@BrettPransky) August 5, 2019

I went out last night (Orlando), I had a meeting on campus today (Virginia Tech), I went out walking after (Dayton), then I caught a movie with friends (Aurora), and then I had to get groceries at Walmart (El Paso). This is how I think now, am I next? #DoSomething — Justice Horn (@JusticeHorn_) August 5, 2019

For far too many Republicans, it's better to focus on pixelated guns than actual guns.



I'll never forget Lamar Alexander saying in 2012, "I think video games is a bigger problem than guns, because video games affect people." https://t.co/GPyOSYGM07 — Steve Benen (@stevebenen) August 5, 2019

Two Morning Joe guests in the past 20 or so minutes have compared the current presidency to 1930s Germany: Nadler and Beto — Sam Stein (@samstein) August 5, 2019

We have Republican senators and representatives who look the other way and say nothing for fear that it will negatively affect their elections.



No more.



When the history books are written, I refuse to be someone who said nothing. — Senator McCollister (@SenMcCollister) August 5, 2019

Today’s stilted gun debate reflects an impoverishment of our moral and political imagination. https://t.co/gSbW2zPr3A — The New Republic (@newrepublic) August 5, 2019

Smart interview by @AlexYablon with sociologist Vida Bajc, on what gun massacres are doing to our public space. "We’re losing public spaces to people who will walk in and shoot. That increases the pressure to privatize or militarize every public setting." https://t.co/eC1y35I9EO — Brian DeLay (@BrianDeLay) August 5, 2019

The Onion's recommended stories section right now. pic.twitter.com/rX70ZVPbvy — Kevin Slane (@kslane) August 4, 2019

If you’re willing to classify the sociopathy of White supremacist domestic terrorists as mental illness, how doesn’t it follow that the man who’s inciting them shares the same affliction and so do all of the Republicans who still support the disaster they voted for/enabled? 🧐 — Propane Jane™ (@docrocktex26) August 4, 2019

I only learned the columbine shooters were white supremacists a few years ago. So much of the coverage at the time was about Marilyn Manson and video games. https://t.co/aCVeTRzR6L — Tracie Hunte (@TracieHunte) August 5, 2019

Cloudflare revokes 8chan's service after El Paso shooting: The website is a "cesspool of hate" https://t.co/UnKbeziUVu — Newsweek (@Newsweek) August 5, 2019

An El Paso mother died shielding her baby in the @Walmart shooting, family members say. Dad died shielding them both: https://t.co/EQfehiA938 — NBC10 Philadelphia (@NBCPhiladelphia) August 5, 2019

"No background check could have detected a dangerousness that seems to have eluded Connor’s own mother. The only answer in the wake of yet another mass shooting is simply to ban weapons," writes @MichaelDalynyc https://t.co/4WEwj7yic2 — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 5, 2019

The evidence that there is any link between mental illness and committing a mass shooting is tenuous and uneven at best. And even if there is a link, available research suggests it is small. Two of the biggest risk factors? Prior domestic violence and *access to guns.* — Laura Dorwart, Ph.D. (@laurawritesit) August 5, 2019

Buhler allegedly asked questions about Temple's security response time and commented that they would see him again in the news in the next two weeks, according to the affidavit. https://t.co/GQhQbgWAMH — PhillyVoice (@thephillyvoice) August 4, 2019

A senior Republican official from Nebraska broke with his party over the weekend to say the GOP was “complicit” in enabling White Supremacyhttps://t.co/w4BZSLy0kc — Sunny Hundal (@sunny_hundal) August 5, 2019

Julián Castro: NRA's 'Good Guy With A Gun' Didn't 'Keep People Safe' From El Paso Mass Shooting | @crooksandliars https://t.co/HTkyO2AEhp — Republican Swine (@RepublicanSwine) August 5, 2019

I didn’t get video, but here’s audio of the question and Beto O’Rourke’s answer. This came after an emotional vigil in El Paso, as O’Rourke circled behind a building looking for his wife. pic.twitter.com/VBk8xoE1lz — Eric Bradner (@ericbradner) August 5, 2019

And once again, the inevitable link between a mass shooter and domestic violence: