Ruh Roh! The Orange Felon Lost RoJo!

Senator Ron Johnson (Q-Moscow) is not very happy with The Orange Felon playing tariff chicken with our neighbors and allies:

But in general, tariffs are a tax of when you tax something to get less of it. So, we'll probably get fewer imports. But then with retaliation, fewer exports. Smoot-Hawley was not a particularly successful round of tariffs. That helped spark the impression. So, I share the market's concern in terms of - but we'll see what we'll see what Trump really has in mind here. I know he used very effectively when remaining Mexico wasn't working until Mexico started cooperating under the threat of tariffs. So again, I can't predict exactly how this comes up, but I'm concerned. Yeah.

It's not surprising that RoJo is not comfortable with the tariffs. He's got stock in a lot of companies that rely on imports and exports, such as Big Oil. Furthermore, his "former" company that he "divested" from - nudge, nudge, wink, wink - does a lot of business with China. And that's not to mention his uber wealthy backers, like the Uilheins. Gotta keep them happy if you know what's good for you.

What is truly noteworthy is that RoJo felt strongly enough to speak out against the tariffs. Why, that's practically standing against Trump himself, something RoJo has never done. I mean, this is the man who went along with every scheme and every whim of Trump's, no matter how much he had to debase or beclown himself. Hell, RoJo didn't even hesitate to help incite the insurrection or to try to commit treason by overturning the election with fake electors.

RoJo better be careful. He shouldn't mess around with an even bigger Russian asset than he is. RoJo could find himself falling out of a window or something.