Ron Johnson Wants Recess Appointments And Other Propaganda

Senator Ron Johnson (Q - Moscow) was interviewed on UpFront to discuss The Orange Felon's first 100 hours, but it sounded more like RoJo was applying to be the Secretary of Propaganda for Trump.

They started by discussing immigration and the raids being done by the Gestapo ICE agents, or as RoJo insisted on calling them, "law enforcement actions." As you might have guessed, RoJo was all for them and claimed that it got violent criminals off the street, like the children we see being detained. He also denied that there has been any increase in these actions in Wisconsin, despite the numerous photos and reports of ICE agents raiding workplaces and disappearing people in broad daylight.

They then segued to birthright citizenship. RoJo said that it made sense when it passed, but that it was "crazy" that that was the nation's policy now. He claimed that it only incentivized illegal immigration. The fact that people might not want their children to be endangered in their former countries has nothing to do with it. So much for RoJo's pro-life position, unless he means that for the white kind of fetus.

Sticking with the violent criminals theme, they next talked about the Felon pardoning all of his little felons from the J6 insurrection. RoJo claimed that all those insurrectionists being held accountable for their actions was a miscarriage of justice by the Biden administration and that he was, for the most part, OK with the insurrectionists being pardoned. He added that they weren't violent criminals, like the ones being released on the streets in California and New York. That's because the domestic terrorists that invaded the Capitol were white folks, whereas RoJo would only have been concerned if they were BLM protesters, .

RoJo spent a few minutes praising Trump's tariff threats against other countries who pose such a danger to national security, such as Canada and other allies, RoJo dove into the deep water of Trump's cabinet nominees. After saying that Hegseth was going to approved, RoJo added this:

I hope that people recognize the real abuse and obstruction being put up by Democrats. Within three days, President Obama had 12 of his cabinet nominees approved and confirmed. We've now had a couple. And Democrats are going to keep running out the clock here, denying President Trump his confirmed secretaries for his departments. I think this is pretty grotesque. From my standpoint, this is exactly why we may want to and we have to use recess appointments. If Democrats won't cooperate and allow these individuals who will be confirmed be confirmed in a timely fashion. President Trump needs to get his team together and if that means recess appointments, that's the route we should take.

Let me help you here, Ron. Obama never nominated drunken rapists who are white supremacists and won't wash their hands. He never nominated puppy killers, either. Maybe if the Orange Felon had nominated people besides Fox personalities, sycophants and wrestling mavens, the confirmation process would be happening a lot faster, don't you think.

But in true fascist fashion, RoJo would rather just do it by force rather than try to justify their inappropriate nominees.