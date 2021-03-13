Ron Johnson: If Black Lives Matter Stormed The Capitol, He'd Have Been 'Concerned'

Wisconsin's embarrassment outdid himself in a radio interview this week, saying "had the tables been turned and President Trump won the election and tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and antifa, I might have been a little concerned."

The riot left 5 dead and 140 police officers injured, as well as a vandalized Capitol building, but Ron Johnson would have felt threatened if Black people had done it. Newsflash for Ron Johnson, Black people would never do what those "patriots" did because they'd have been shot dead on the spot. Meanwhile, his "patriots" just blatantly attacked the American system of government and fully expected to get away with it without any consequences whatsoever.

Wisconsin, get rid of this asshole. Enough.

Source: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

MADISON - U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is facing accusations of racism after saying the supporters of former President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol in January didn't worry him but that he might have been concerned if they had been supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement. "I knew those were people who love this country, that truly respect law enforcement, would never do anything to break the law, so I wasn't concerned," Johnson said about the predominantly white crowd that marched to the U.S. Capitol to overturn a presidential election and triggered an assault that left five people dead, 140 police officers injured and windows smashed. "Now, had the tables been turned, and Joe — this is going to get me in trouble — had the tables been turned and President Trump won the election and tens of thousands of Black Lives Matter and antifa, I might have been a little concerned," Johnson said during an interview with syndicated radio show host Joe "Pags" Pagliarulo.