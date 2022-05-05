Klan Mom Greene Blames Black Lives Matter For SCOTUS Leak

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) suggested on Wednesday that Democrats are assembling an "army" of rioters from Black Lives Matter and Antifa to stop the Supreme Court from rolling back abortion rights.

In an interview with right-wing host Joe Pagliarulo, Greene said that she has "always" prayed for an end to abortion rights.

The Republican lawmaker warned that the high court could change its direction and decide not to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"We have no guarantee," she explained. "Because this was a leak and what we have to do right now is whoever leaked this, they need to be held accountable because our Supreme Court, there can't be a breach of information like this, especially when it comes to something so important."

"And we know why they did it," Greene continued. "They put it out there so the left could do what they always do. They can send their army of rioters, like Antifa, BLM and activists to intimidate the Supreme Court justice who would be voting on that ruling."

She added: "So, you know, my instant response was to pray immediately for the Supreme Court justices and their families and their safety."