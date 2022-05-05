Klan Mom Greene Blames Black Lives Matter For SCOTUS Leak

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) suggested on Wednesday that Democrats are assembling an "army" of rioters from Black Lives Matter and Antifa to stop the Supreme Court from rolling back abortion rights.
By DavidMay 5, 2022

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) suggested on Wednesday that Democrats are assembling an "army" of rioters from Black Lives Matter and Antifa to stop the Supreme Court from rolling back abortion rights.

In an interview with right-wing host Joe Pagliarulo, Greene said that she has "always" prayed for an end to abortion rights.

The Republican lawmaker warned that the high court could change its direction and decide not to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"We have no guarantee," she explained. "Because this was a leak and what we have to do right now is whoever leaked this, they need to be held accountable because our Supreme Court, there can't be a breach of information like this, especially when it comes to something so important."

"And we know why they did it," Greene continued. "They put it out there so the left could do what they always do. They can send their army of rioters, like Antifa, BLM and activists to intimidate the Supreme Court justice who would be voting on that ruling."

She added: "So, you know, my instant response was to pray immediately for the Supreme Court justices and their families and their safety."

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue