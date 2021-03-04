Politics
Mom's Dying Wish: Defeat Ron Johnson In 2022

Carol Lindeen's obituary had an unusual request: "In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Ron Johnson’s opponent in 2022."
By Ed Scarce
Image from: Laurie Lindeen/Madison.com

When Carol Lindeen died last week, her obituary had an unusual request: "In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Ron Johnson’s opponent in 2022."

Source: Madison.com

Carol Lindeen, a longtime Madison resident who died last week at 81, never got directly involved in politics, though her daughter, Laurie Lindeen, described her as a “political junkie” who consumed books on politicians and politics.

“She was fascinated with it,” Laurie said. “I remember being grounded one summer and watching Watergate with her. What’s in the news or politics has always been the background music to my growing up. But she never got involved.”

A unique request Laurie included in her mother’s obituary, however, changed that.

“In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Ron Johnson’s opponent in 2022,” the obituary read.

And what was the final straw for her mother, a mild-mannered woman who raised her children not to talk about politics or religion in polite company?

The conversation with her mother came about when the two of them were watching an interview Johnson gave about the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

“He was talking about the insurrection on Jan. 6 as if it was a tailgate party gone bad,” Laurie said. “She was like, ‘That is such bull.’”

Please honor Carol's dying wish, America.

