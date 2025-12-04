Gavin Newsom Releases His Own MRI Letter

Donald Trump underwent an MRI in October, which raised a lot of questions, considering Trump can't stop falling asleep in meetings, is slowing down dramatically, has daily bruising on his right hand and even seems to be losing control of one side of his body.

So, this MRI and 2nd "annual physical" (he had 2 annual exams, so clearly something is up) raised questions. After much pressuring, Trump's physician said that the MRI was for his heart and abdomen and that the images were "perfectly normal", which all readers should take with a grain of salt, since this administration will literally tell you Trump is the strongest and most alert President ever while he is literally sleeping during Cabinet meetings.

Gavin Newsom, widely considered to be the front runner for Democratic nomination for 2028, posted this letter from his physician, Dr. Doolittle.

Summary of Governor Gavin C. Newsom’s Advanced Imaging Results — Governor Newsom Press Office (@govpressoffice.gov.ca.gov) 2025-12-02T01:42:03.423Z

It is...hilarious.

