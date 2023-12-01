Newsom Had The Sickest Burn During His Debate With DeSantis And Hannity

Gavin Newsom is the absolutely best surrogate for the Biden/Harris campaign. He is right up there with Pete Buttigieg in terms of handling the craziness from the right wing echo chamber. And Newsom's skills were on shining display on Thursday when he debated Ron DeSantis (with a solid assist from Hannity). Even in a 2 to 1 situation, Newsom dominated for the full 90 minutes.

One of the absolute best moments was when he launched into a full throated defense of the Biden/Harris record and ended with a zinger that will definitely be in ads for both sides for the next few months...until DeSantis drops out.

NEWSOM: I'm here to tell the truth about the Biden/Harris record and compare and contrast it with Ron DeSantis' record...points of contrast that are as different as daylight and darkness. You want to bring us back to pre-1960s world. America, in reverse. You want to roll back hard earned national rights on voting rights, on civil rights, LGBTQ rights, on women's rights, not just access to abortion, but also access to contraception. You want to weaponize grievance. You are focusing on false separateness. You in particular, Ron, want to create a cultural purge intimidating and humiliating people you disagree with. You and President Trump are really trying to light democracy on fire. So Sean, there are profound differences tonight. And I look forward in engaging. But there's one thing in closing that we have in common, that is neither of us will be the nominee for our party in 2024.

KO. In the first round.