The DeSantis Campaign Officially Died Last Night

In the future book written about the failed presidential campaign of Ron DeSantis, the debate between him and Gavin Newsom will surely be seen as the beginning of the end. Not only was he utterly outwitted, but even with a tag team partner of Sean Hannity, Gavin Newsom handily demolished both of them for 90 straight minutes.

Ron guzzled water, Gavin smiled at the camera, nary a drop of water needed. He was feasting on the sweat pouring off of Ron.

One of the best exchanges, although there were many, was when Newsom eviscerated DeSantis over his embrace of guns and his pathetic response following the horrific Parkland HS shooting.

NEWSOM: The state of California from the 1990s. I want to compare and contrast that with the issue in Florida that you did not mention and that is the murder rate. I will -- the issue is -- HANNITY: Those numbers are part of the murder rates. NEWSOM: Seven out of 10 of those are red states. He has a 66% higher gun death rate than the state of California. He has a higher murder rate. Go to places like Jacksonville. Go to places like Orlando. Go to places like Tampa. The murder rates off the charts compared to cities like San Francisco. And you know what? Even more egregiously, Sean, I think this is important. The American people deserve an answer, Ron. You have one of the worst mass shootings in American history, Parkland. 17 kids were gunned down. 17 lives lost, 17 lives torn asunder. You had a young girl by the name of Jamie Guttenberg whose father pleaded with you to do something about it. You know what you did? You did the exact opposite. You made it easier for felons to get guns without background checks, without any training. These people pleaded with you. Parents and their families to get tough on gun safety, and again, you made it easier for felons. He said of you, Ron, and I agree, after you signed that concealed carry bill, which increases the likelihood of more Jamie's losing their lives, he called you weak, pathetic, and small. So with respect, I appreciate you talking to police officers in the state of California. you may want to spend more time not on the Ohio trails but other places across this country. You may spend a little more time in your home state and address the murder and gun violence in your own backyard.

I am going to need the name of the person that told Ron DeSantis to participate in this debate. I want to send them a muffin basket.