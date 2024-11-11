Trump Is The Real Boss Of The Senate And Don't You Forget It!

Trump and his allies signaled Sunday that they intend to call the shots in the Republican-led Senate, pushing the candidacy of Sen. Rick Scott (Florida) for GOP leader and demanding that Republicans allow Trump to make appointments to his administration and the courts without Senate approval. Via The Washington Post:

Trump, who last year promised that he will be dictator “for Day One” of his presidency and has repeatedly expressed admiration for authoritarian leaders, insisted that the next Senate Republican leader make it possible for him to fast-track his nominations over any opposition.

Writing on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump said: “Any Republican Senator seeking the coveted LEADERSHIP position in the United States Senate must agree to Recess Appointments (in the Senate!), without which we will not be able to get people confirmed in a timely manner.”

In April 2020, frustrated with the Senate’s speed in confirming his nominees, then-President Trump threated to take the unprecedented step of unilaterally adjourning Congress to make recess appointments. Next year, Republicans are on track to have at least 53 senators, a comfortable majority to approve nominations, but Trump seemed to indicate that wasn’t sufficient for his choices for federal jobs and judicial vacancies.