Mike’s Blog Round-Up

“What monstrosities would walk the streets were some people's faces as unfinished as their minds.” -- Eric Hoffer
By driftglassNovember 24, 2024

On this day in 1950 Frank Loesser's musical "Guys & Dolls", starring Robert Alda, Vivian Blaine, and Sam Levene, opens at 46th St Theater, NYC. So today, my favorite song from the musical, "Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat", which Stubby Kaye knocked clear out of the park.

The Beaverton: Opinion: Bluesky is a dangerous echo chamber because no one wants to hear from me, specifically (Sarcasm.)

Daily Kos: Not The Onion: Swiss Church Installs AI-powered Jesus.

Columbia Journalism Review: The Promise of IndyMedia.

Attention dinosaur nerds! Thanksgiving special: dinosaur drumsticks and the story of the turkey trot.

