'I Know That's Not A Woman': Fox News Host And Nancy Mace Slur Trans Women

Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy told Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) that she didn't need to see women's private parts to enforce anti-transgender bathroom bans because she could tell who was a biological woman by looking at them.

During a Sunday interview on Fox News, Mace explained her crusade against Rep.-elect Sarah McBride (R-DE) by suggesting she had a fear of being raped in the bathroom by the first transgender member of Congress.

The two women repeatedly misgendered McBride.

"I'm a rape survivor, and I know how vulnerable women are in personal and private spaces, and I'm going to make sure that I protect all women and girls," Mace said to defend a bathroom ban enacted by House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA).

Campos-Duffy noted that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has pointed out that Republicans would resort to inspecting women's private parts to determine who could use which bathroom.

"No," Mace replied. "I can first of all she can't even she's not telling the truth, no one has ever said that women should drop trow. That's that's really disgusting, and to say that about me, a survivor of rape and sexual abuse."

The Fox News host acknowledged that McBride had agreed to abide by Johnson's bathroom ban. She also said she could tell which people were transgender by looking at them.

"I've seen [United States Assistant Secretary for Health] Rachel Levine," she said. "I know that's not a woman. So, I don't understand this idea."

Mace nodded in agreement.

"But Nance Mace, you've taken a lot of abuse for standing up for the rights of women, especially in their private spaces, and we appreciate that," Campos-Duffy remarked.