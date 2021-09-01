Rachel Campos-Duffy Shouts Against Masks: 'Kids Don't Die Of Covid!'

On the day SCOTUS stealth bombs Roe v. Wade, a spokespropagandist from "the party of pro-life" casually denies the deaths of children from Covid19.
Ten in Georgia, ages 10-17. Children's Hospital of Seattle saw its first Covid death this week.
And can we talk about maybe NOT wanting CHILDREN to get dangerously ILL? Is that a possible desirable outcome, Rachel Campos-Duffy?
"So if the vaccines — if the vaccines work why are you worried about children being unmasked?!" said the Fox host.
Biden's former staffer Kevin Walling replied: "I’m worried about kids under 12 that don’t have the vaccine, Rachel."
Rachel, A MOTHER OF NINE, snapped back: "But kids survive Covid. They don’t die from Covid."
That's some mother-of-the-year shite right there.
Dear Rachel Campos-Duffy: I sincerely hope your nanny doesn't have to deal with nine children with Covid at your house while you're doing your job barking disinformation to the Fox News Zombies for money.