Bondi To Illegally Target DEI Policies In Private Companies

Trump's newly appointed Attorney General Pam Bondi is attacking private companies as if they are government institutions by trying to make it illegal for them to use any form of diversity in their hiring practices.

Bondi is instructing the DOJ to be on the lookout for any inclusive hiring practices and make it a criminal offense.

Slate:



One astonishing memo, seen by Slate, puts the DOJ at the center of President Donald Trump’s widespread efforts to destroy any traces of initiatives that would create inclusive and diverse workspaces, otherwise known as DEIA. The new memo claims that it will target private sector DEIA initiatives for potential “criminal investigation. ”It’s hard to overstate both the constitutional wreckage this crusade will leave in its wake and the havoc it could wreak on the American workforce.. In the name of protecting constitutional rights, Bondi’s Justice Department is teeing up an all-out assault on fundamental First Amendment rights to speak, organize, and associate. The memo, headed with the subject line “ENDING ILLEGAL DEI AND DEIA DISCRIMINATION AND PREFERENCES,” instructs the Civil Rights Division, historically charged with protecting the rights of vulnerable minorities, and the Office of Legal Policy, to take a number of steps to attack any private companies that prioritize diverse workforces through DEIA programs. Bondi has given those departments a March 1 deadline to submit a report with their “recommendations” “to encourage the private sector to end illegal discrimination and preferences, including policies relating to DEI and DEIA.”

Making America racist again while making "whiteism" one of Trump's primary goals.

Expect more lawsuits to follow.